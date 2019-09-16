SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Man charged in federal court, accused of having 20 pounds of meth

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 03:32 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 03:32 PM CDT

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - A La Puente, California, man was charged in federal court on Monday after authorities allegedly found 20 pounds of methamphetamine in his car in Cooper County. 

Johnny J. Thompson, 45, was arrested around 9:35 p.m. Thursday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol during a traffic stop on Interstate 70. 

A trooper initially pulled Thompson over for driving in the left lane without passing anyone, according to court documents. Thompson was nervous, so the trooper requested a K9 search unit and found the meth. 

Thompson was also on a phone call at the time of the arrest, and police footage showed him saying, "Can you hear me? They got it and I'm gone. I guess my life is over. You hear me?" on the phone call, court documents said. 

Thompson was charged with possessing drugs with intent to distribute. 

