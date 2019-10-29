Man charged in Miller County after alleged high-speed chase

LAKE OZARK, Mo. - A man is charged in Miller County after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase late Sunday.

Lake Ozark police accused Curtis Thorne of driving in the wrong lane on U.S. Highway 54 in Miller County just before midnight on Sunday. Court documents show an officer tried to pull over Thorne at 11:41 p.m. on the intersection of Osage River Road and Highway 54. Police allege Thorne continued driving and sped up.

The probable cause statement shows Thorne continued down the highway and drove past other Lake Ozark police. Officers accused Thorne of driving faster than 100 miles per hour. Apparently, he drove others off the roadway.

According to the report, a state trooper used a deflation device on Thorne's vehicle. Officers say the front tires on the car were deflated.

Police say Thorne smelled like alcohol when he was taken out of his vehicle. Court documents show officers asked Thorne how much he had to drink, he apparently admitted to having, 'too much.'

Officers said Thorne's blood alcohol content was almost twice the legal limit. Reportedly his BAC was listed at 0.151%, the legal alcohol limit in the state 0.08%.

Police reported Thorne assaulted an officer early Monday morning after police tried to move him to the Miller County Jail. The probable cause reported officers tried to move him around 3 a.m. when he allegedly punched an officer and then tried to bite an officer.

Thorne is charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and driving the wrong way on the highway. Online court records show he could appear in the Miller County Courthouse on Nov. 4. No attorney is listed for Thorne.