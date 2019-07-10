Man charged with five burglaries at Jefferson City restaurants

Dakota Blackburn, 25, is charged with five counts of second-degree burglary after allegedly breaking into five Jefferson City restaurants.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A man faces five counts of burglary after Jefferson City police officers say he stole from as many Jefferson City restaurants.

Dakota Blackburn, 25, was charged Thursday in the case, which goes back to last month. Court documents show Blackburn is charged after being caught on surveillance video.

Blackburn is accused of breaking into two restaurants on June 27. Las Palmas Taqueria and China Wok both located on the 500 block of Ellis Boulevard, reported burglaries the same night. Blackburn allegedly stole a total more than $3,000 from both restaurants' cash registers.

Jefferson City Police Department officers say Blackburn committed two more burglaries June 29. Court documents show Blackburn and another person broke into Mi Tolteca on Southridge Drive and removed a safe containing about $4,000 in cash. Apparently, Blackburn and an accomplice were involved with another burglary at Colton's Steakhouse on Missouri Boulevard the same night. The restaurant reported a broken window and $40 in cash missing from a register.

JCPD offciers allege Blackburn is connected to a fifth burglary at El Jimador at the 2900 block of West Edgewood Drive on June 29. The restaurant reported Blackburn cut a portion out of a wall and ceiling to get inside. Reportedly, nothing was stolen.

Investigators say Blackburn was identified from security camera footage, footprints and fingerprints. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crime lab reports Blackburn was able to be charged after it compared footprints and fingerprints were left at some of the scenes.