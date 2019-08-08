Man charged with making terrorist threat in Morgan County

Wilbur D. Marr is charged with second-degree terrorist threat after he allegedly walked into the Morgan County Library and searched for a shooting manifesto. [Source: Morgan County Sheriff's Office]

Wilbur D. Marr is charged with second-degree terrorist threat after he allegedly walked into the Morgan County Library and searched for a shooting manifesto. [Source: Morgan County Sheriff's Office]

VERSAILLES, Mo. - A man was detained and charged on Tuesday after he allegedly walked into the Morgan County Library and made statements about recent shootings.

Morgan County deputies responded to the Morgan County Library after an employee reported concern because of comments made by Wilbur D. Marr, 57, of Rocky Mount.

Wilbur got to the library around 4 p.m. on Tuesday and asked an employee why the flags were half-staff, according to court documents filed Wednesday. The employee told Marr the flags were half-staff due to recent shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

According to court documents, Marr said, "If you ask me, Patrick did us a favor."

Patrick Crusius is the accused shooter in El Paso where 22 people were killed on Aug. 3.

Marr then allegedly signed onto a computer for about an hour, then left. The employee said Marr's search history showed he was searching for Crusius' manifesto, court documents said. The employee said Marr was hissing to himself while he was searching at the computer.

Deputies then went to Marr's home in Rocky Mount. They gave Marr an order of trespass for the Morgan County Library and arrested him. There were two loaded guns in the home, and deputies seized the guns for safekeeping, court documents said.

Marr was charged with second-degree terrorist threat for the incident.

His bond was set at $5,000, and he's listed as mentally committed by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.