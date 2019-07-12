SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Man charged with sodomy in Cole County

Documents: Accused man denies incident

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 07:28 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 07:41 PM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Cole County prosecutors charged a man after an apparent victim accused him of sodomy.

Jefferson City police arrested Theondre Wease, 20, Wednesday in connection with an alleged assault. Court documents say Wease met a teenager at an apartment last week. The victim claims Wease lied about his age saying he was 16-years-old.

Jefferson City Police officers said Wease gave the victim his number, then sexually assaulted the victim.

Officers say Wease denies the victims allegations.

Court documents show he agreed to give police a DNA sample, then later refused to give a sample of his DNA. Wease faces one charge of first-degree sodomy.

