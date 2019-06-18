SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Man charged after Camden County shooting

Accused of burglary and property damage

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 06:17 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 08:49 PM CDT

CAMDENTON, Mo. - Prosecutors have now filed charges against a man after Camden County deputies investigated a shooting Saturday night. 

Deputies arrested Anthony D. Menefee, 29, of Lake Ozark, around 10:30 p.m. after responding to a home on Webster Turkey Farm Road near Camdenton. 

Investigators said Menefee went to the hospital after he was found laying on the ground. Menefee apparently hadn't been shot, deputies said. 

According to the sheriff's office, deputies arrest Menefee after speaking with witnesses, and  after the hospital released him. 

Prosecutors charged Menefee with felony first-degree burglary, felony second-degree property damage and misdemeanor peace disturbance. 

Menefee is being held in the Camden County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond or $100,000 surety. 

