Man killed in crash on I-70 in mid-Missouri

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - A Grandview man was killed in crash on Interstate 70 in Callaway County Monday.

The crash happened around 5:50 a.m. near mile marker 151, east of the Kingdom City exit.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 69-year-old Craig R. Cooper was thrown from his car after it flipped over.

Troopers said Cooper overcorrected when a semi-truck hit his car while it tried to pass him on the interstate.

Cooper wasn't wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.

No else was hurt in the crash.

The Highway Patrol said the crash was the second deadly crash in June and 24th deadly crash in 2019 worked by troopers.