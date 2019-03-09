Man pleads guilty in double killing at Lake Ozark

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. - A Rolla man accused of killing two people and shooting another at a Lake Ozark RV park pleaded guilty to four charges Friday.

Gary Sweet pleaded guilty in Miller County to two counts of second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault, online court records show. Sweet was arrested and charged in November 2017 in the fatal shooting of Jim and Sheri Parker, who worked at the RV park. Another man who survived the shooting and his wife told investigators that Sweet was a former resident of the RV park. He was arrested the same day.

Four counts were dismissed in exchange for Sweet's plea, according to online court records.

Sweet is set to be sentenced on June 12. Second-degree murder carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.