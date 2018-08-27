Man pleads guilty to illegally having more than 50 guns

Jeremy Roark pleaded guilty to illegally having more than 50 guns at his home.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A Jefferson City man pleaded guilty on Monday to illegally having more than 50 guns, and he faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

According to court documents, Jeremy Roark tried to sell six guns to River City Pawn and Gun in Jefferson City on Dec. 15, 2017. Those guns included a Colt .45-caliber revolver, a Taurus .38-caliber revolver, a Sig Sauer .45 caliber pistol, a Ruger .22-caliber revolver, a Ruger .357-caliber magnum revolver and a Ruger .45-caliber revolver. In that instance, Roark also said he had as many as 70 other guns for sale that he could bring to the business.

The owner of the shop did not pay Roark for the six guns that were left and called police in December 2017. When investigators interviewed Roark the next day, he admitted to taking the guns to the pawn shop. Officers also found Roark was in possession of approximately 50 other guns during the investigation.