Man sentenced in stabbing death of Sedalia woman in 2018

SEDALIA, Mo. - A 29-year-old Missouri man has been sentenced in the stabbing death of a woman in Sedalia.

Justin Lewis, of Lincoln, was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years and nearly 31 years, to be served consecutively, for the January 2018 death of 33-year-old Heather McClellan. Lewis was convicted in April of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

The Sedalia Democrat reports investigators testified during the trial that McClellan suffered eight stab wounds and a slit throat before officers found her in a blood-soaked shirt and gasping for air at a Sedalia apartment. She died later a Sedalia hospital from blood loss.