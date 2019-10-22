Man sentenced to shock incarceration in deadly Moniteau County crash

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. - A Sedalia man was sentenced to 120 days in shock incarceration on Friday in a case connected with a deadly crash in Moniteau County.

The crash originally happened in August 2016 when a car driven by Joshua Blankenship crossed the center line on US 50, hitting another vehicle head-on. Graden Lovelace, who was driving the other vehicle, was killed in the crash.

Blankenship pleaded guilty to first-degree involuntary manslaughter in August. He will serve 120 days in shock incarceration at which point a judge will decide whether or not Blankenship should be let out on probation, said Moniteau County Prosecutor Mary Kay Lutz.

If the judge decides to let Blankenship out on probation and Blankenship violates the probation, he will spend seven years in prison, Lutz said.

Lovelace's father, James Lovelace, filed a lawsuit in August 2018 against two Jefferson City bars: Spectators and The Mission. He claims in the lawsuit that those two bars "knowingly served intoxicating liquor to Blankenship while he was visibly intoxicated," according to the lawsuit.

Lovelace is seeking at least $25,000, which is the minimum amount required for circuit court cases, from both restaurants.

The next hearing in the lawsuit is set for December.