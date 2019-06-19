Man who pleaded guilty to CPS trespassing arrested

Kelvin Joe

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man who pleaded guilty Wednesday to trespassing on Columbia Public Schools property was booked Monday into the Boone County Jail on suspicion of driving on a suspended or revoked license.

He isn't likely to face charges in Monday's arrest, but he is currently charged with trespassing at another school in April.

Boone County Sheriff's Department Det. Tom O'Sullivan said Kelvin Joe, 54, of Columbia, was arrested Monday on Route OO in Hallsville. He had been near a school but did not go on school property, O'Sullivan said.

Boone County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Roger Johnson said Joe likely won't be charged in the Monday arrest. Johnson said Joe was stopped by Boone County deputies while walking along the highway and another man who also had a revoked license and had been with Joe drove up.

Johnson said the lack of proof over which man was driving the car means he does not plan to file charges.

However, Joe faces new charges of trespassing and driving without a license related to an April incident.

Joe set off a scare in April after he was seen on camera approaching a student on the Gentry Middle School campus. Police said there was no evidence that he had any ill intentions toward the child at Gentry.

The incident came after Joe had been warned against trespassing at a private school.

Joe told police he went to the schools to "bless them" and felt compelled to do so, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case. Joe was charged in April with the West Middle School incident, but not the Gentry incident.

Last week he pleaded guilty to trespassing and driving without a license in connection to the incident at West Middle School, which occurred the week after the Gentry incident.

Joe was charged again Wednesday with trespassing and driving with a revoked license in the Gentry case. According to a probable cause statement, Joe was pulled over on suspicion of driving while revoked on April 9 in the 4200 block of Bethel Street, outside Gentry Middle School.

Joe was sentenced to two years of probation after his guilty plea last week.

