Man with suspended pilot's license makes emergency landing

Had been on the run for eight years

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 04:02 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 04:02 PM CDT

An investigation revealed a man who was a federal fugitive made an emergency airplane landing in a field in Cole County on Aug. 13.

Graham McGill original gave authorities a false name when he landed his aircraft. However, upon further investigation, the Cole County Detectives found he was in fact a federal fugitive who had been on the run for more than eight years.McGill was wanted by the U.S. District Court for Conspiracy to Cultivate and Manufacture Marijuana. Furthermore, it was found that McGill's pilot's license had been suspended by the FAA.

Multiple agencies investigated the situation and found McGill had search warrants open on various homes, properties and airplanes he had purchased in the area.

McGill is being held without bond and is being transferred to another jail facility.

The investigation is ongoing. 

 

 

