Posted: Jun 13, 2019 07:24 PM CDT

SALINE COUNTY, Mo. - A Marshall man faces multiple felony charges after being accused of causing a crash with a Saline County deputy.

Gary Henke, 57, was charged after deputies tried to pull him over Wednesday. Deputies allege Henke  lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a deputy's truck.

Henke was arrested after authorities say he ran from the scene at Highway YY and Fairgrounds Road in Saline County. Deputies say Henke faces multiple felony warrants.

He was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall for minor injuries, Henke was later transported to the Saline County Jail.

