SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Maries County authorities search for shooting suspect

One person shot in leg during robbery

By:

Posted: Jul 08, 2019 10:26 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 10:26 AM CDT

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. - One person was shot in the leg after two armed men allegedly broke into a Maries County restaurant and stole items late Sunday night.

The Maries County Sheriff's Office responded to the call of an armed robbery at about 9 p.m. on Sunday at the Vichy Wye Restaurant. 

Two men who were armed with a handgun took money from the restaurant. One of the men shot a round, and a bullet fragment hit a woman in the leg. 

Deputies are still searching for the two men, and anyone with information should call 573-422-3381. Authorities consider the two men to be armed and dangerous. 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Monday July 8 Morning Weather Video

    Monday July 8 Morning Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos