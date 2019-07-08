Maries County authorities search for shooting suspect

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. - One person was shot in the leg after two armed men allegedly broke into a Maries County restaurant and stole items late Sunday night.

The Maries County Sheriff's Office responded to the call of an armed robbery at about 9 p.m. on Sunday at the Vichy Wye Restaurant.

Two men who were armed with a handgun took money from the restaurant. One of the men shot a round, and a bullet fragment hit a woman in the leg.

Deputies are still searching for the two men, and anyone with information should call 573-422-3381. Authorities consider the two men to be armed and dangerous.