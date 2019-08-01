SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Maries County infant, mother found safe

Amber Alert canceled

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 03:38 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 06:38 PM CDT

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. - UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mother and child have been found safe.

 

The Maries County Sheriff's Office said the person who made the report was arrested on suspicion of filing a false report.

 

 

ORIGINAL: Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing baby abducted with his mother at gunpoint from Maries County.

The Maries County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at 32498 County Road 213 at about 1:40 p.m. Thursday. The sheriff's office said an unknown suspect abducted Dominque Summerford, a 10-11-month-old boy, along with his mother, Alison Summerford, a 22-year-old woman who is five months pregnant.

Frye was driving a dark-colored GMC or Chevrolet pickup truck last seen heading toward Vienna with four tires in the truck bed, authorities said. The vehicle was possible on its way to Arkansas, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Maries County Sheriff's Office at 573-422-3381.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Authorities initially named a suspect and gave a description but later said the suspect is an unknown man.

