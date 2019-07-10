Maries County Sheriff's Office releases new security video of weekend armed robbery

Courtesy: Maries County Sheriff's Office

VICHY, Mo. - The Maries County Sheriff's Office released new security video Wednesday night of a weekend armed robbery.

Deputies said the search continues for two men who are accused of robbing the Vichy Wye Restaurant around 9 p.m. Sunday.

A woman was hit in her leg by a piece of a bullet after one of the men fired his gun inside the restaurant.

The condition of the woman hasn't been released.

Deputies said the men were able to steal an unknown amount of money from the restaurant.

Both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about this armed robbery is asked to call Det. Kilmer with the Maries County Sheriff's Office at 573-422-3381.