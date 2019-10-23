Mexico officers looking for pair after recent break ins

Mexico Department of Public Safety officers investigated several recent business break-ins.

Mexico Department of Public Safety officers said investigators are looking for two people suspected of at least three recent break ins.

Officers said authorities responded to a security alarm on the 1300 W. block of Monroe Street early Tuesday morning. The responders said a door was pried open and damaged, but there was no sign of a person inside.

Similar damage was reported at two other businesses in the city. A business on the 1400 block of N. Jefferson Street and another on the 900 block of E. Liberty Street reported their back doors had also been pried open.

Investigators said at least two people are suspected of the damage. Officers said some money and tools were taken from some of the businesses.

If you know anything about the incidents, you are asked to contact the Mexico Department of Public Safety at (573)-581-2100 or Crimestoppers at (800) 392-TIPS.