Mexico police arrest one in convenience store robbery

Photo courtesy of Mexico Dept. of Public Safety Facebook page.

MEXICO, Mo. - The Mexico Public Safety Department took one person into custody on Friday after he allegedly robbed a Casey's Convenience Store on Dec. 31.

Jacob R Boyle, 28, of Mexico, allegedly went into the Casey's Convenience Store in the 1700 block of E. Liberty Street and held the cashier at gunpoint, according to evidence collected by police.

After an investigation, police found Boyle likely fled on foot and made his way to a car that was waiting nearby. Boyle allegedly took less than $200 from the store. No one was hurt in the incident.

The MPSD said it expects more people to be charged in connection with the robbery.

Boyle is being held at the Audrain County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery.