Mexico police investigate possible arson

Photo courtesy of Mexico Dept. of Public Safety Facebook page.

MEXICO, Mo. - Authorities in Mexico, Missouri, were investigating a possible arson after they received reports of a person starting a vehicle fire in a garage.

The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to a vehicle fire in an unattached garage in the 900 block of South Western Street at about 5:45 p.m. Monday.

After an investigation, officers found that there was a disturbance at the home, and when one of the people left, they set fire to the vehicle, according to a press release from MPSD. Officers were unable to locate the suspect.

The car had significant damage, and the fire did not damage the garage. No one was hurt in the fire, but the disturbance caused minor injuries, MPSD said in the release.