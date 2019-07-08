Mexico police respond to multiple fireworks calls over holiday

Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

MEXICO, Mo. - The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to multiple calls of fireworks within the city limits over the Fourth of July holiday.

Police were either called to or found about 50 instances where fireworks were being shot off within the city limits, which is illegal, according to a MPSD new release.

The majority of people who were contacted in connection with fireworks were issued documented warnings, the news release said. One person was given a court summons, and one juvenile was referred to the 12th Circuit Court-Juvenile Division for violations of the ordinance.

There was also one reported occurrence of property damage from fireworks.

There were no reported injuries during the timeframe of July 1 to July 7.