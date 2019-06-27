Mid-Missouri stores included in alleged cellphone conspiracy

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Two men indicted in a $1 million conspiracy to steal cellphones are accused of getting some of the merchandise by breaking into stores in mid-Missouri.

Viktor Chernetskiy, 29, a naturalized citizen from Ukraine, and Bryan C. Kirkendoll II, 29, live in the Kansas City area, according to the office of the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri. A federal grand jury indicted the men Wednesday on five counts.

The indictment alleges Chernetskiy and Kirkendoll stole cellphones and other electronic devices from stores in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Illinois and Oklahoma in 48 burglaries between November and this month. The men are accused of stealing about 1,400 devices worth more than $1 million, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

The indictment includes incidents at Chariton Valley stores in Moberly, Salisbury and Macon in February and March. ABC 17 News reported on those burglaries, which were being investigated at the time by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

No hearing had been set in the case early Thursday afternoon.