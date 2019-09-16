SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Miller County man gets 47 years for child sex crimes

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 11:53 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 11:53 AM CDT

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. - A Miller County man was sentenced to nearly five decades in prison last week for statutory rape and statutory sodomy involving two 13-year-old girls.

A judge sentenced Dillon J. Hail, 23, of Brumley, Missouri, to 47 years in prison in two cases in which Hail admitted to having sexual relations with two girls, Miller County prosecutor Ben Winfrey said in a news release. Hail received two separate 20-year sentences for first-degree statutory sodomy and first-degree statutory rape and a seven-year sentence for second-degree statutory rape. 

The terms will run concurrently. 

Hail pleaded guilty in April. He was accused of having sexual contact with the children and exchanging explicit photos with one of them.

