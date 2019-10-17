Miller County man sentenced to 15 years in prison

iStock/allanswart Leonard W. Wilson pleaded guilty to a pair of felonies on Tuesday. The Miller County Circuit judge ordered he serve 15 years in prison in exchange for the pleas.

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. - A Miller County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a pair of felonies.

Leonard W. Wilson appeared in the Miller County Circuit Court on Tuesday after being accused of failing to register as a sex offender multiple times. Wilson was called back into the courtroom after he admitted to previously failing to register as a sex offender.

Court records show Wilson also pleaded guilty to having nonconsensual sex. He admitted in court to having touched another person's genitalia. Wilson was charged with second-degree sodomy in the case.

The Miller County Judge ruled Wilson serve 15 years in prison for both cases. Wilson was sentenced to 10 years for failing to register as a sex offender and five years in prison for the sodomy case. The judge ordered Wilson serve the sentences concurrently.