Miller County prosecutor charges inmate accused of attacking detention center workers

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. - The Miller County Prosecutor's Office charged on Friday an inmate accused of attacking workers at the detention center.

James W. Simpson, 27, is charged with first-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault and damage to jail property.

Simpson attacked the workers at the Miller County Detention Center off Highway 52 on Sept. 7, according to a probable cause statement.

Investigators said one deputy was treated at a hospital for dental damage after they were knocked unconscious.

A second correctional officer went to another hospital for a concussion and a third officer received minor injuries that weren't treated.

Simpson is also accused of flushing inmate uniforms down the toilet. Deputies said the uniforms caused the toilet to flood the cells and other pods.

The amount of damage caused by the flooding wasn't specified.

According to court documents, Simpson was inmate from Greene County but didn't mention why he was in Miller County.