Miller County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam targeting mid-Missouri

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. - The Miller County Sheriff's Office is warning people who live in mid-Missouri of a phone scam.

Deputies said the Sheriff's Office received several reports Sunday from people who were called by scammers pretending to be a deputy.

Courtesy: Miller County Sheriff's Office

The victims told investigators the caller identified themselves as a Deputy Ellis while using a Salem, Missouri listed phone number, 573-453-5833.

When the fake phone number was called back, deputies said it had a pre-recorded message that claimed it was the number was the Sheriff's Office with extensions to reach units.

The scammers are accused of trying to get their victims to pay money over the phone to settle a warrant.

Law enforcement officers will never call you asking for money or to tell you about a warrant.

You can reach the Miller County Sheriff's Office at 573-369-2341 ext. 0 to speak with a deputy, if you're concerned about the legitimacy of a phone call.

Anyone can also report scams and fraudulent activity to the Missouri Attorney General's Office by calling the consumer protection hotline number at 800-392-8222.