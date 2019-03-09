Missing Columbia man found dead

Body of missing Columbia man found

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. - A Columbia man missing since last month was found dead from a gunshot wound in Miller County on Thursday.

The Miller County Sheriff's Office said a body found at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday in a wooded area near Brumley has been identified as Aaron Brantley, 41. Brantley was reported missing on Feb. 8 after he was reportedly driving to the Lake of the Ozarks area in a silver 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe with Missouri license plate number UE1P3U.

Investigators have also located the SUV, the sheriff's office said.

Preliminary investigation results show Brantley was killed by a gunshot wound, the sheriff's office said in a news release. An autopsy is set for Monday in Columbia.

Three lake area residents were arrested in connection with the death in Miller and Camden counties, the sheriff's office said. They were being held Friday at the Miller County Jail pending filing of charges.

The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information about the investigation call 573-369-2341.