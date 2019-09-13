SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Missouri State Highway Patrol makes massive meth bust in Cooper County

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 10:16 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:16 AM CDT

A California man could face drug trafficking charges after he was arrested in Cooper County Thursday night. 

Johnny J. Thompson, 45, of La Puente, California, was arrested around 9:35 p.m. by the Missouri State Highway Patrol during a traffic stop on Interstate 70. 

According to an arrest report, troopers found 20 pounds (9.07 kg) of methamphetamine during their investigation. 

Thompson faces possible charges of first-degree drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to drive in the right lane.

At last check, the Cooper County Prosecutor's Office hasn't filed charges against Thompson.

