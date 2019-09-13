Missouri State Highway Patrol makes massive meth bust in Cooper County
A California man could face drug trafficking charges after he was arrested in Cooper County Thursday night.
Johnny J. Thompson, 45, of La Puente, California, was arrested around 9:35 p.m. by the Missouri State Highway Patrol during a traffic stop on Interstate 70.
According to an arrest report, troopers found 20 pounds (9.07 kg) of methamphetamine during their investigation.
"My nose knows."— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) September 13, 2019
-K9 Rony
Car stopped for a lane violation on I-70 last night. 20 lbs. of methamphetamine concealed in trunk.
Details ➡️ https://t.co/p59uiWPgxI pic.twitter.com/upJKecEfnV
Thompson faces possible charges of first-degree drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to drive in the right lane.
At last check, the Cooper County Prosecutor's Office hasn't filed charges against Thompson.