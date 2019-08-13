SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Mistrial declared in Columbia shooting case

New trial date not set

By:

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 04:04 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 04:36 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Boone County judge declared a mistrial Tuesday in a Columbia shooting case.

Jury selection was set to begin Tuesday in the case against Deangelo Butler, 29, of Jefferson City, who is accused of shooting a bail bond agent in west Columbia in August 2017. Butler allegedly shot the bail bond agent as she was distributing wanted posters bearing Butler's name and image, according to court documents.

The woman survived the shooting.

Judge Jodie Asel declared the mistrial after an answer given during jury selection caused concern among the lawyers and the judge, Boone County assistant prosecutor Susan Boresi wrote in an email.

"The Court declared a mistrial to protect the ability of the State and the defendant to receive a fair trial," Boresi wrote.

A new trial has not been scheduled. Butler is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He remained in the Boone County Jail on Tuesday afternoon.

CORRECTION: This story was changed to correct the date of the shooting.

