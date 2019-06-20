Moniteau County deputies: Naked man, meth pipe found in vehicle

Jeffrey Stoney

MONITEAU COUNTY - Moniteau County deputies arrested two people Wednesday after they found a naked man and a woman sleeping in a vehicle near Jamestown, the sheriff's office said.

Elizabeth A. Knox, 55, and Jeffrey R. Stoney, 37, both of Sedalia, were taken to the Moniteau County Jail after deputies found them inside a car in a driveway off Route P, according to a news release from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office. Deputies found a man and woman asleep in the car and the man had no clothes on, the sheriff's office said.

Knox and Stoney did not know how they got there and deputies found two methamphetamine pipes in the vehicle, according to the release. Deputies also found meth on Knox, the sheriff's office said.

Knox and Stoney were jailed without bond on suspicion of possessing meth and paraphernalia.