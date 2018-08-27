SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

Moniteau County man accused of meth distribution

Deputies find drugs, paraphernalia and a gun

By:

Posted: Aug 27, 2018 10:39 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2018 10:39 AM CDT

KLIEVER, Mo. - Deputies arrested a Moniteau County man on suspicion of dealing methamphetamine Saturday night.

Moniteau County deputies helped the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force search a property in Kliever and found a "substantial amount" of meth, digital scales, drug paraphernalia and items commonly used to package and distribute the drug, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Deputies also found a firearm and an ATV with its serial numbers removed, the release said. Deputies arrested Justin T. Moore, 37, who resides at the property, at the scene and booked him into the Moniteau County Jail on a $50,000 bond pending filing of charges. 

Copyright 2018 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Monday August 27 Evening Weather Video

    Monday August 27 Evening Weather Video

Top Videos