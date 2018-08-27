Moniteau County man accused of meth distribution

Justin Moore

KLIEVER, Mo. - Deputies arrested a Moniteau County man on suspicion of dealing methamphetamine Saturday night.

Moniteau County deputies helped the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force search a property in Kliever and found a "substantial amount" of meth, digital scales, drug paraphernalia and items commonly used to package and distribute the drug, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Deputies also found a firearm and an ATV with its serial numbers removed, the release said. Deputies arrested Justin T. Moore, 37, who resides at the property, at the scene and booked him into the Moniteau County Jail on a $50,000 bond pending filing of charges.