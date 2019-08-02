Morgan County deputies find marijuana grow

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. - One person was arrested and charged on Thursday after members of the mid-Missouri Drug Task Force found five marijuana plants growing on the man's property.

Members of the Drug Task Force were flying over Morgan County in a helicopter with the National Guard on Wednesday when they spotted the marijuana grow, according to court documents.

Authorities arrived at the home of Anatoli A Feitster and asked to search the home. During the search, they found two marijuana plants growing inside and three plants growing outside, court documents said.

Feitster was arrested and taken to the Morgan County Jail. He was interviewed and told authorities that the plants were his, court documents said.

He's charged with manufacturing a controlled substance.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that The Mid Missouri Drug Task Force and Morgan County Sheriff's Office were the investigating authorities.