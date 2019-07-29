Mother accused of abducting child bonds out of jail

Jillanne Pagano , 25, of Rocheport , is booked into Boone County Jail on Wednesday, July 11, 2019 , after being held in a North Carolina jail.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A woman accused of abducting her own child posted a $50,000 cash only bond on Friday, according to online court records filed in Boone County.

Jillanne Pagano was booked into the Boone County Jail earlier this month after she was transported from a facility in North Carolina.

Pagano allegedly took her child, Lilliana Pagano, in 2016 after a custody dispute and was unable to be found. Jillanne was charged with felony child abduction in 2018.

After searching a home in Rocheport where Jillanne lived, troopers were able to trace her to Cherokee County, North Carolina in June.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was able to locate Jillanne and Lillianna at a rented cabin in Murphy, North Carolina, and Jillanne was taken into custody. Lillianna has since been reunited with her father.