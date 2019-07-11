Mother accused of abducting child booked in Boone County Jail

Jillanne Pagano , 25, of Rocheport , is booked into Boone County Jail on Wednesday, July 11, 2019 , after being held in a North Carolina jail.

Jillanne Pagano , 25, of Rocheport , is booked into Boone County Jail on Wednesday, July 11, 2019 , after being held in a North Carolina jail.

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - A woman accused of abducting her own child in 2016 was booked into the Boone County Jail on Wednesday after she was originally arrested in Murphy, North Carolina, last month.

Jillanne Pagano allegedly took her child, Lilliana Pagano, in 2016 after a custody dispute and was unable to be found. Jillanne was charged with felony child abduction in 2018.

An image showing what Lillianna Pagano is believed to have looked like distributed by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in April 2018.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol interviewed Jillanne's mother and sister — Valerie and Julianna Pagano — who were uncooperative, according to court documents.

After searching their home in Rocheport, troopers were able to trace Jillanne to Cherokee County, North Carolina in June.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was able to locate Jillanne and Lillianna at a rented cabin in Murphy, North Carolina, and Jillanne was taken into custody. Lillianna has since been reunited with her father.

Valerie and Julianna were arrested in June and charged with felony hindering prosecution. Both women bonded out of the Boone County Jail.

Jillanne is currently in the Boone County Jail on no bond.