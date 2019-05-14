Mother, son arrested after a shooting in Sedalia

Courtesy: Sedalia Police Department

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. - ABC 17 News has confirmed a mother and a son are in custody after a shooting Monday afternoon in Sedalia.

Tiffanie L. O'Malley, 42, and Tyler J. Evans, 24, both of Sedalia, were arrested around 4:45 p.m. Monday on Interstate 70 in Lafayette County by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Prosecutors in Lafayette County have charged O'Malley and Evans with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

According to court documents, several grams of methamphetamine, syringes and a glass pipe were found in their car.

The Sedalia Police Department told ABC 17 News both suspects could face additional charges of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action in Pettis County.

Evans could face another charge of felon in possession of a firearm. O'Malley faces an additional charge of hindering prosecution.

Both are accused in a shooting in the 500 block of East 2nd Street around 12:05 p.m. Monday that hurt one person.

Police said Sean Clark, 32, of Hughesville, was found at the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Clark was flown to University Hospital in Columbia.

At last check, a condition for Clark hasn't been released.