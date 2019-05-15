COLUMBIA, Mo. - University of Missouri police say a report of sexual assault that prompted a campus-wide alert last week was false.

"After a thorough investigation, the University of Missouri Police Department has determined that the report of a sexual assault over the weekend was unfounded," MUPD Chief Doug Schwandt wrote in an email to the campus. "The person who reported the incident has told police there was no kidnapping and no sexual assault."

The message did not say whether any charges will be requested over the false report.

After a thorough investigation, @MUPDpolice has determined the report of a sexual assault over the weekend was unfounded. The person who reported the incident has told police there was no kidnapping and no sexual assault. The case is resolved. — MU Police (@MUPDpolice) May 14, 2019

According to the university, the police department received the report around 11p.m. Friday and said the incident happened between 8 and 8:30 p.m.

MU police in an MU Alert said the victim was forced into a vehicle near Wilson Avenue and the 500 block of College Avenue. Police described four assailants. One was college age wearing a blue sweatshirt and sunglasses and had light-colored eyebrows and dark hair.