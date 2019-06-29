Four people in custody after person with gun reported at Women's and Children's

MU gun incident

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE 10:10 p.m.: Four people are now in custody after a man with a gun was reported at Women's & Children's Hospital on Friday night, according to MU spokesman Christian Basi. MU Alert also tweeted shortly after that the situation was all clear.

Watch live playback of MU's news conference below:

UPDATE 9:15 p.m.: Three people are now in custody, according to an MU Alert.

Police are still searching for a black man in a green hoodie and dreadlocks last seen near Staybridge Suites on Keene Street.

UPDATE 9:00 p.m.: Another MU Alert said a man in a blue shirt is now in custody. Two other men are still on the run. One of the men is described as a black man in a green hoodie with dreadlocks, and he is reportedly near Staybridge Suites on Keene Street.

ORIGINAL: An MU Alert said a man with a gun was reported at Women's and Children's hospital in Columbia on Friday night.

There are no reports of shots fired at the hospital at this time. It's unclear if anyone is in custody or how many suspects are involved. Another tweet from MU Alert shows a suspect with a gun was chasing another man outside the hospital.

MU Alert Update: Male in blue shirt in custody. 2nd black male in green hoodie/dreadlocks near Staybridge Suites on Keene St. 3rd black male in black shorts. — MU Alert (@MUalert) June 29, 2019

MU Alert Update: Subject w/gun is light skin male/blue shirt. Last seen outside Womens&Childrens Hospital chasing black male. Police responding. Update soon. — MU Alert (@MUalert) June 29, 2019