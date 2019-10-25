MU police investigate after receiving four reports of social media stalking

MUPD investigates social media stalking

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri Police Department was investigating atleast four reports of a social media stalking scam on Thursday.

Multiple people reported being approached on social media to send nude photos in exchange for money, according to a news release from MUPD.

The department has received four reports so far, said MU Police spokesperson Sara Diedrich.

She said victims have been contacted through a variety of social media platforms which include Snapchat and Instagram.

When victims respond to the message, they are not paid and instead the alleged stalkers makes further contact with the individuals. They threaten to post the pictures or videos to porn sites, want more pictures or videos or ask to meet or call the victim.

Tracy Perkins, a cyber crimes detective at the Boone County Sheriff's Department said, the messages are potentially part of a phishing scam that might put malware on a person's phone.

"They're trying to reach anybody and everybody that will click on the link," she said.

Anyone with information on the situation is asked to contact MUPD at 573-882-7201 or call CrimeStoppers at 573- 875-8477 to remain anonymous.