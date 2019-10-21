Multi-county chase ends in crash in Cole County

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. - At least one person was taken into custody after he led police on a multi-county chase on Sunday night.

The Miller County Sheriff's Office tried to pull over a truck at about 11:15 p.m. Sunday after Jeffrey Barlow ,the driver of the truck, allegedly went out of his lane, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott White.

Barlow, 20, of Eugene, then allegedly fled from deputies onto multiple county roads in Miller County before taking Highway 54 from Jenkins Road, White said.

The truck eventually crashed in Cole County at a low water crossing on Oakland Road north of Brazito Road, and Barlow was taken into custody, White said.

Barlow and Tasha Scott, the passenger of the truck, had non-life threatening injuries.