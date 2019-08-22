Multi-county chase ends in crash

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. - Two people were taken into custody on Thursday morning after a multi-county chase ended in a crash.

The chase started in Cole County on Highway 50 and ended at Wieneke Branch Road and Highway 50 in Moniteau County, said Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley.

Moniteau County deputies were originally called into the chase around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday as Cole County deputies pursued the vehicle. Deputies put up spike strips on Highway 50, but the suspect vehicle saw authorities and turned around in the median and continued westbound on Highway 50, Wheatley said.

The suspects eventually lost control of the vehicle and ran into a fence at Wieneke Brand Road, Wheatley said.

A woman was immediately taken into custody, and the male suspect tried to run from authorities. Deputies were able to take the man into custody shortly after, Wheatley said.

Wheatley was not able to say the reason for the original pursuit or the names of the two suspects.