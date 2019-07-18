SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Crime

MUPD asks for help identifying subjects in recent on-campus investigation

By:

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 10:52 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 10:59 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri Police Department asked for the community's help Thursday to identify three people. 

According to the department, police believe the people in the photos may have information about a recent on-campus incident.

MUPD didn't release when the incident happened, where it happened or if anyone was hurt, citing an active investigation. 

Anyone with information about who is in the photos is asked to call Detective Sam Easley at 573-884-3721.

