MUPD asks for help identifying subjects in recent on-campus investigation

Courtesy: University of Missouri Police Department

Courtesy: University of Missouri Police Department

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri Police Department asked for the community's help Thursday to identify three people.

According to the department, police believe the people in the photos may have information about a recent on-campus incident.

MUPD didn't release when the incident happened, where it happened or if anyone was hurt, citing an active investigation.

Anyone with information about who is in the photos is asked to call Detective Sam Easley at 573-884-3721.