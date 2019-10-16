MUPD receives report of sexual assault over homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri Police Department said officers received a report of sexual assault on Tuesday stemming from homecoming weekend.
Officers said a female was the victim of the assault by a male acquaintance. The reported assault allegedly happened at a residence in the 400 block of Buram Avenue.
Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call MUPD at 573-882-7201 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-8477.
New crime notification issued this evening regarding a sexual assault that occurred over the weekend. More information, including safety tips, at https://t.co/cwqtwCkikd— MU Police (@MUPDpolice) October 16, 2019
The report came the same day a survey on student sexual assault at MU was released.