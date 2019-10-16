SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

MUPD receives report of sexual assault over homecoming weekend

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 09:24 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 09:43 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri Police Department said officers received a report of sexual assault on Tuesday stemming from homecoming weekend.

Officers said a female was the victim of the assault by a male acquaintance. The reported assault allegedly happened at a residence in the 400 block of Buram Avenue.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call MUPD at 573-882-7201 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-8477.

The report came the same day a survey on student sexual assault at MU was released. 

