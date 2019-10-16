Courtesy: University of Missouri Police Department

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri Police Department said officers received a report of sexual assault on Tuesday stemming from homecoming weekend.

Officers said a female was the victim of the assault by a male acquaintance. The reported assault allegedly happened at a residence in the 400 block of Buram Avenue.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call MUPD at 573-882-7201 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-8477.

