No arrests made after police investigate central Columbia shootings

Posted: Sep 09, 2019 10:41 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 12:02 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - No arrests have been made after police investigated at least three shootings in central Columbia over the weekend. 

ABC 17 News is told officers responded to an unrelated call around 3:20 a.m. Sunday to an area near Again Street Park. 

Police said gunshots were heard by officers from near the area of West Boulevard and Donnelly Street. 

Investigators were again dispatched a short time later to Ash Street and Stadium Boulevard for a third reported shooting. 

Police said a home and a vehicle were damaged by gunfire but no one was hurt. 

Anyone with information about these investigations is asked to call Crimestoppers at 573-449-8477 (TIPS).

