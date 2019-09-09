No arrests made after police investigate central Columbia shootings

Authorities find a shell casing in the street at Ridgeway Ave. following reports of shots fired.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - No arrests have been made after police investigated at least three shootings in central Columbia over the weekend.

ABC 17 News is told officers responded to an unrelated call around 3:20 a.m. Sunday to an area near Again Street Park.

Police said gunshots were heard by officers from near the area of West Boulevard and Donnelly Street.

Investigators were again dispatched a short time later to Ash Street and Stadium Boulevard for a third reported shooting.

Police said a home and a vehicle were damaged by gunfire but no one was hurt.

Anyone with information about these investigations is asked to call Crimestoppers at 573-449-8477 (TIPS).