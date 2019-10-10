SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

No one hurt in Mexico shooting

By:

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 09:58 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 10:00 AM CDT

MEXICO, Mo. - Police investigated a report of a shooting Wednesday afternoon and determined no had been hurt.

According to the Mexico Public Safety Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 3:56 p.m. in the 600 block of Carson Street.

Investigators said at least one gun was fired during an argument between two people.

No nearby buildings were damaged by gunfire. 

Officers are expected to continue their investigation to determine if charges could get filed.

Police haven't said if any arrests were made. 

