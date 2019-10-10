No one hurt in Mexico shooting

Copyright © 2019 KMIZ - The Networks of Mid-Missouri. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Courtesy: Mexico Public Safety Department

MEXICO, Mo. - Police investigated a report of a shooting Wednesday afternoon and determined no had been hurt.

According to the Mexico Public Safety Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 3:56 p.m. in the 600 block of Carson Street.

Investigators said at least one gun was fired during an argument between two people.

No nearby buildings were damaged by gunfire.

Officers are expected to continue their investigation to determine if charges could get filed.

Police haven't said if any arrests were made.