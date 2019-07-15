North Carolina man could face drug charges following bust in Cooper County

Kyle L. Carlisle, 30, of Goldsboro , North Carolina. Courtesy: Cooper County Sheriff's Office

Kyle L. Carlisle, 30, of Goldsboro , North Carolina. Courtesy: Cooper County Sheriff's Office

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - A North Carolina man could face drug charges in Cooper County following a drug bust by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Kyle L. Carlisle, 30, of Goldsboro, North Carolina, was arrested by troopers around 11:50 p.m. Sunday on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance charge.

The Highway Patrol said Carlisle had around 19 pounds (8.62 kg) of marijuana.

At last check, the Cooper County Prosecutor's Office hasn't filed charges against Carlisle.