Northeast Randolph schools post letter on social media threat

CAIRO, Mo. - A threatening social media post led administrators in the Northeast Randolph County R-IV School District to contact authorities and send a letter to parents Friday.

The district said in the letter that administrators had received a social media message "and the content was not taken lightly." The letter did not elaborate on the nature of the message, but said the post was "threatening in nature."

Administrators talked to the students involved and contacted the Randolph County Sheriff's Department at the Missouri State Highway Patrol, according to the letter. No weapons were brought to campus, the letter says.

"Children were safe at all times and will continue to be safe," Superintendent Darren Rapert wrote in the letter.

Rapert was not immediately available for comment.