COLUMBIA, Mo. - Police arrested a Columbia man Wednesday after a chase possibly connected to multiple crashes.

Columbia Police Department officers told ABC 17 News the chase happened after a failed traffic stop. Police say they found the suspect's truck near the Regal Columbia Hollywood Theater's building in south Columbia, and arrested the driver near the theater after a foot chase.

Officers said the driver caused at least one crash. Police say the driver may have caused a crash near the intersection of East Broadway and Trimble Road around the same time Wednesday afternoon.

Columbia police received a complaint of two vehicles driving recklessly near Broadway and Highway 63 and one of the vehicles sped away when an officer tried to pull it over, Columbia Police Department spokesman Jeff Pitts aid. Officers caught up to the vehicle and arrested Raequan R. Stallings, 23, of Columbia on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug distribution, leaving the scene of a crash, resisting arrest and reckless driving.