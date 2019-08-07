Logan Rowles , arrested for DWI causing death of another.

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - One man person died late Tuesday after an incident involving a Bobcat skid steer northwest of California late last night.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, Dylan Kramel, 20, of California, died after the incident Tuesday.

Logan Rowles, 24, of Clarksburg, was arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated causing death of another.

Kramel was in the bucket of a Bobcat skid steer that Rowles was driving when Rowles hit a pot hole, and Kramel was ejected from the bucket. The skid steer then hit Kramel.

The crash was near the intersection of Highway H and California Drive in Cooper County.

Rowles was taken to the Cooper County Jail after the incident.

Both Rowles and Kramel worked for mid-Missouri construction companies. According to spokespeople with the companies, neither were working when the crash occurred, and the equipment was not property of either company.

At last check, no charges were filed in the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.