One arrested in Sedalia homicide

Man found dead in street

Posted: Sep 02, 2019 10:43 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 10:54 AM CDT

SEDALIA, Mo. - The Sedalia Police Department was investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the street late Saturday night.

Police responded to a shots fired call at 11th Street and Ohio Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Sedalia Police Daprtment. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Adrian R. Clark, 25, of Sedalia, in the street. Clark had been shot several times and died from his wounds.

 

Police arrested Elijah H. Watts,  27, of Sedalia in connection with the homicide. Officers requested charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and felony possession of a firearm.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Pettis County Sheriff's Department assisted with scene security, the release said.

Police are still investigating the incident. 

