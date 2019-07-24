One charged in violent Vichy Wye restaurant robbery

Benjamin Tolliver

Benjamin Tolliver

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. - The Maries County prosecuting attorney has charged a Phelps County man with the armed robbery of the Vichy Wye restaurant.

A worker was hit in the leg by a bullet fragment when two men robbed the restaurant at gunpoint July 7. Authorities released a graphic surveillance video showing the robbers manhandling two employees.

The Maries County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, armed criminal action, stealing and first-degree burglary were filed against Benjamin Tolliver, 30, of Newburg. Tolliver has been in the Phelps County Jail since July 9 on unrelated charges of vehicle theft, property damage and stealing.

Maries County investigators interviewed Tolliver in the Phelps County Jail, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators continue to follow up on leads in the restaurant robbery, according to the sheriff's office.